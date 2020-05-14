Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 4,597,647 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,943,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 114,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.68.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

