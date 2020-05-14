Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price shot up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.85, 18,588,002 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,526% from the average session volume of 1,143,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 296.54% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.