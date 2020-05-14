Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.41 on Thursday, reaching $275.57. 592,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.