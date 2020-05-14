Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,876.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 259,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 256,531 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 268,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. 10,831,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

