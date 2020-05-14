Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,610,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 18,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,876.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 259,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 256,531 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 268,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,958,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

