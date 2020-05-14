Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.30

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.95), with a volume of 2375820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.52 ($0.98).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTRO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.70 ($3.92).

The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.78.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). On average, analysts predict that Metro Bank PLC will post 8690.999864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 50,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($53,275.45). Also, insider Michael Snyder acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

