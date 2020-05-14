Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 3.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $83,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $18,007,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $686.46. 8,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,589. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $694.96 and a 200 day moving average of $736.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,719,930. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

