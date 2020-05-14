Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $760.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $690.00 to $760.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $688.74. 11,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $694.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $633,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,719,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 473.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,049,000 after purchasing an additional 148,329 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $45,112,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

