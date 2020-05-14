Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Trading Down 1.7%

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.23, 585,822 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 919,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIME. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.64, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $581,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,216,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Mimecast by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

