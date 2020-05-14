Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.11)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (7.90) (($0.10)) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON MIRI traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 14.88 ($0.20). 303,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. Mirriad Advertising has a one year low of GBX 4.41 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 24.14 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.29) price target on shares of Mirriad Advertising in a research note on Tuesday.

Mirriad Advertising Limited, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising solutions to advertisers, content distributors and producers, broadcasters, and brand owners and their agencies. The company offers embedded advertising into video. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

