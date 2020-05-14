Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 569 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,683,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

BABA traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.98. 16,714,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $503.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

