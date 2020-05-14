Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires Shares of 3,495 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,653. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.63.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $8.45 on Thursday, reaching $517.38. 45,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,556. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

