Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

