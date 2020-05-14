Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,899,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.