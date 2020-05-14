Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

