Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

NFLX stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.69. 7,819,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

