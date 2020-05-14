Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.24. The stock had a trading volume of 608,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

