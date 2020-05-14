Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

