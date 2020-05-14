Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $1.18 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $73.77. 9,556,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,719,095. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

