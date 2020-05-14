Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 1,748 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

BAC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 73,354,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,931,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

