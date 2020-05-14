Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,365 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.25. 49,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,817. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wood & Company cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

