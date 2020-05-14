Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,436 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,125,000 after purchasing an additional 818,830 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after buying an additional 54,929 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $284.86. 6,589,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,101,804. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

