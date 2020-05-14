Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,387 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $690.05. 9,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,589. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $694.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,719,930. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

