Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 380 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,867 shares of company stock worth $67,375,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.06. 5,638,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.70.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.