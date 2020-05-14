Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. 17,312,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,739,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

