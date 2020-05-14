Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

