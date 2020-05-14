Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Gecina from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Gecina stock traded down $16.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

