Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMI stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. IMI has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

