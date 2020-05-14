Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
IMI stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. IMI has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.69.
About IMI
Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.