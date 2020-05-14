Morgan Stanley Upgrades MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to “Overweight”

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 349,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,901. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

