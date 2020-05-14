Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $76,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

NFLX traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $440.99. The company had a trading volume of 740,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The company has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

