Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 73,158 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Netflix worth $255,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $440.99. 740,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.