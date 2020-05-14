Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

NICE stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.43. 32,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Nice has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $183.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nice by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,624 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Nice by 628.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after buying an additional 210,149 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nice by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,861,000 after buying an additional 74,829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nice by 183.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 75,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nice in the first quarter valued at $4,069,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

