Nord/LB Downgrades HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Hold

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nord/LB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

HVRRY stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

