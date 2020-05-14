Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Update

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 901,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 678,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

NDSN stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.96. 176,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average is $157.10. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

