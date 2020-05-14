Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,921 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $70,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,700,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.03. 157,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,518. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.