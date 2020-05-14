Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Shares Up 29.2%

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s share price rose 29.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 132,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 310,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVUS. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

