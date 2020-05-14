Numis (LON:NUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Numis (LON:NUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NUM stock remained flat at $GBX 275 ($3.62) during trading on Thursday. 55,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.94. The stock has a market cap of $294.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26. Numis has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 317 ($4.17).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Numis’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

