NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.99.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.33. 10,377,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $324.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.09. The company has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

