Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Down 4.4%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.04, approximately 35,689 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 909,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.34.

The firm has a market cap of $337.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 1,652.44% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 210,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $976,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,315,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 59.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

