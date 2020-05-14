Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 46.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 13,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,878. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.77 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.88%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit