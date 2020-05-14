Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 46.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 13,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,878. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.77 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.88%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

