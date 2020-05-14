Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 118,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Paramount Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 713,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,544. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

