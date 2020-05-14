Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Paypal worth $200,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.07. 6,499,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,014. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average is $109.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

