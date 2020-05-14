Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

PVAC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 44,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 649.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

