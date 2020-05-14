PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $12.35. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 58,718 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $642.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.