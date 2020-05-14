PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $12.35. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 58,718 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $642.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit