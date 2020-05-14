Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.44. 323,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,461,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,554,000 after buying an additional 2,043,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

