Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 10,627,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $177.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34.

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

