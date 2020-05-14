Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $60.66. 62,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,410. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $38,263.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,263.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,543 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 72.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,087,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,683,000 after purchasing an additional 457,252 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 431,759 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 735,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,328,000 after acquiring an additional 268,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 236,292 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

