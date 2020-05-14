Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSCO. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.66. 38,540,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

