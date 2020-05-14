Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 326,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PRIM traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Primoris Services by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit