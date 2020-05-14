Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 326,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PRIM traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Primoris Services by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

