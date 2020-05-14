Private Ocean LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 88,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 487,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $43.85. 50,141,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

